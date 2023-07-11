Marinas along Connecticut River prepare for flooding

The team at Midway Marina in Haddam was busy Tuesday, moving boats as the water on the Connecticut River continues to rise.

There is a flood warning in effect along the Connecticut River. In the Haddam area, the river is expected to crest and begin receding late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Midway Marina is right on the Connecticut River. They moved all boats from their outer dock and moved two large pieces of dock to avoid issues.

"Too much weight out there and we could lose the dock. We could lose boats," said John Berchulski, a mechanic at Midway.

They spent the last two days making sure all of the boats docked at the marina are in a good spot and are secure. They have already seen a strong current on the river and watched large pieces of debris float by.

“The trees and everything, they really get jammed up underneath the docks and it will just drag everything down," Berchulski said.

If current projections hold true, Midway should only see minor flooding.

Hays Haven Marina in Chester asked their customers to remove dock boxes, grills and anything else that can float in the high water. They say water could go over the road.

Rich and Sherry Ewing were there Tuesday morning. They moved their boat from a fixed dock to a floating dock and made sure it is tied down securely.

“You have got to secure your boat or you are going to be in a situation where you wish you weren’t in," Ewing said.