Massachusetts Is Set to Ease Some COVID Restrictions Monday. Here's What to Know

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to ease some restrictions related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on Monday.

An order requiring all businesses, including restaurants, close by 9:30 p.m. will be lifted Monday, along with the state's stay-at-home advisory, which asks people to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Businesses that will be able to stay open past 9:30 p.m. include health clubs, movie theaters, casinos and more. Capacity limits will still exist, however.

Additionally, liquor stores and other establishments that sell alcohol, as well as adult use cannabis retailers, will be allowed to sell those products past 9:30 p.m.

Gatherings and events may continue past that time as well, but remain subject to current capacity limits of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

The announcement comes as health officials say the state's COVID-19 data looks encouraging. Hospitalizations are down 10 percent since early January, while the average positivity test rate is down 33 percent.

On Saturday, Massachusetts reported 4,330 new coronavirus cases and 75 more deaths, while the positive test rate fell from 5.51 percent Friday to 5.17 percent Saturday.

In addition, more health care workers have been made eligible for Phase 1 of the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including dentists, medical and nursing students, physical therapists, hospital interpreters, behavioral health clinicians and more.

Effective 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, the following businesses can operate past 9:30 p.m.:

Restaurants

Arcades & Other Indoor & Outdoor Recreation (Phase 3, Step 1 only)

Indoor and Outdoor Events

Movie Theaters

Outdoor Theaters

Drive-In Movie Theaters

Youth and Adult Amateur Sports Activities

Golf Facilities

Recreational Boating and Boating Businesses (e.g. charter boats)

Outdoor Recreational Experiences (includes haunted houses)

Casinos and Horse Tracks/Simulcast Facilities

Driving and Flight Schools

Zoos, Botanical Gardens, Wildlife Reserves, Nature Centers

Close Contact Personal Services (e.g. hair and nail salons)

Museums/Cultural & Historical Facilities/Guided Tours

Gyms/Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

Indoor and Outdoor Pools

The full set of rollbacks won't yet take effect in Boston, where many businesses remain closed as the city stays in Phase 2, Step 2 of its reopening process. The city reported its 50,000th case on Friday. However, the 9:30 p.m. curfew will be lifted.