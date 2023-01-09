Matt Finkel Named National Sports Media Association's 2022 Sportscaster of the Year in Connecticut

Congratulations to NBC Connecticut's Matt Finkel for being named the 2022 National Sports Media Association Connecticut Sportscaster of the Year.

Matt covers Connecticut's favorite NFL, MLB, and NHL teams, but he also provides in-depth coverage on local college and high school sports.

He enjoys telling stories about the people of Connecticut. Stories from this past year include Glastonbury High boys lacrosse, who dedicated its season to the late sister of two brothers on the team, and former world champion boxer Christy Martin bringing her message as a survivor of domestic violence to a new generation of young boxers.

The National Sports Media Association is a nonprofit which helps provide educational opportunities for those interested in pursuing a career in sports media. Founded in North Carolina in 1953, the organization now annually selects Sportscasters of the Year from all 50 states and Washington, D.C.