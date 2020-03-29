new haven

Mayor of New Haven to Hold COVID-19 Briefing

NBC Universal, Inc.

The mayor of New Haven will hold a briefing on Sunday afternoon to discuss the city’s response to COVID-19 and the impact the virus is having on the city.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond will host a virtual press availability at 2:30 p.m.

All briefings are uploaded to the Mayor’s YouTube Page at bit.ly/MayorYouTube.

Local

Coronavirus Outbreak 20 mins ago

Hamden Now Has 15 Cases of Coronavirus

Guilford 2 hours ago

Gov. Lamont Visits Ventilator Manufacturer in Guilford

New Haven has 54 confirmed cases of coronavirus, Elicker said in a virtual press conference on Saturday.

The state of Connecticut has had 1,524 confirmed cases and 33 deaths.

This article tagged under:

new havencoronavirusCoronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us