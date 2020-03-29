Mayor of New Haven to Hold COVID-19 Briefing

The mayor of New Haven will hold a briefing on Sunday afternoon to discuss the city’s response to COVID-19 and the impact the virus is having on the city.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond will host a virtual press availability at 2:30 p.m.

All briefings are uploaded to the Mayor’s YouTube Page at bit.ly/MayorYouTube.

New Haven has 54 confirmed cases of coronavirus, Elicker said in a virtual press conference on Saturday.

The state of Connecticut has had 1,524 confirmed cases and 33 deaths.