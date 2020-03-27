new haven

Mayor of New Haven to Hold COVID-19 Briefing

The mayor of New Haven will hold a briefing on Friday afternoon to discuss the city’s response to COVID-19 and the impact the virus is having on the city.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond will host a virtual press availability at 4:30 p.m.

All briefings are uploaded to the Mayor’s YouTube Page at bit.ly/MayorYouTube.

New Haven has 32 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to statistics the state released on Thursday.

The state of Connecticut has had 1,012 confirmed cases and 21 deaths.

