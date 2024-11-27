Medical examiner identifies woman found dead in Westport nearly 40 years later

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) has identified a woman who was found dead in Westport nearly 40 years ago.

Authorities said the woman formerly known as Fairfield County Jane Doe has been identified as Barbara Heyward-Manners, who died at the age of 33.

The medical examiner used forensic genealogy corporation Othram to identify the woman's charred remains.

Heyward-Manners' body was found in a pile of burning tires along the side of Interstate 95 in May 1985. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

The OCME investigator who investigated her death said the office submitted skeletal samples to Othram's lab, and they were able to extract DNA for testing.

DNA was collected from the suspected family and submitted to the Department of Scientific Services in Meriden, who confirmed her identity.