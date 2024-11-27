Westport

Medical examiner identifies woman found dead in Westport nearly 40 years later

By Angela Fortuna

Julio Ledesma
NBC 5 News

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) has identified a woman who was found dead in Westport nearly 40 years ago.

Authorities said the woman formerly known as Fairfield County Jane Doe has been identified as Barbara Heyward-Manners, who died at the age of 33.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The medical examiner used forensic genealogy corporation Othram to identify the woman's charred remains.

Heyward-Manners' body was found in a pile of burning tires along the side of Interstate 95 in May 1985. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The OCME investigator who investigated her death said the office submitted skeletal samples to Othram's lab, and they were able to extract DNA for testing.

DNA was collected from the suspected family and submitted to the Department of Scientific Services in Meriden, who confirmed her identity.

This article tagged under:

Westport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us