Member of CT National Guard Killed in Crash Days Before His Wedding

A 19-year-old member of the Connecticut National Guard was killed in a crash in Waterbury on Tuesday morning, three days before he was supposed to be getting married.

Spc. Josue Alicea-Tirado was with C Co., 1-102nd Infantry, according to Major General Francis J. Evon Jr., the adjutant general of the Connecticut National Guard.

Alicea-Tirado, who worked as a mechanic in his private life, had been with the Connecticut National Guard for two years.

“I want to send my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and battle buddies of Spc. Josue Alicea-Tirado from C Co., 1-102nd Infantry. The loss of this young man so close to what should have been the happiest day of his life makes this tragedy even harder to digest,” Evon said on social media.

Evon is encouraging soldiers and airmen to support each other during this difficult time and to use Connecticut National Guard resources, including the behavioral health careline, family program and the state support chaplin, if they need support.

“There is no shame in seeking out support,” Evon said in a news release about the death of Alicea-Tirado.