Memorial Day Events Bring Communities Together to Remember Fallen Heroes

Observing Memorial Day, many communities came together to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Around the state, there were several festive and moving parades.

Marching the streets of Rocky Hill Monday morning, thousands paid tribute to America’s fallen soldiers.

“This means a lot to us. It’s a big day for us,” said Jim Vendetti.

Vendetti, an Army veteran who served from 1972 to 1978, was among the many lining the streets, watching as American flags waived and bands played.

“I’m proud that everybody’s out here supporting the people and the parade,” Vendetti said.

Alongside veteran groups, there was everything from car clubs to youth sports, thoroughly representing the community well. Even Santa Claus was there, as children scrambled for candy.

Not lost in the fun, though, was the day’s true meaning.

“You know, we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the people who are out there, protecting us and serving us and giving us the freedoms that we have,” said Darlene Sikorski.

Katie Martin was there with her husband Steve and children Steven and Jenna. Honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice is something she wants her children to understand.

“The fact that we can come here and sit and watch the parade and enjoy our daily lives is because of the sacrifices they made for us,” Martin said.

The pageantry was also alive at West Hartford’s parade. Amidst the fun was the spirit of remembrance, ever present for Vietnam veteran Tony Power.

“It brings back some tough memories,” he said, “but it’s just important to remember.”

In addition to the parades, there was also one very special ceremony Monday at New Britain’s National Iwo Jima Memorial. It specifically honored the lives lost during one of the most significant battles during World War II.

“It’s a day to honor and remember their sacrifice, and to make sure they are not forgotten,” said veteran Marc Youngquist.

Nearly 7,000 Americans died at Iwo Jima. Today, one survivor honored the sacrifice of the 100 Connecticut soldiers who gave their lives in that 1945 battle, placing a wreath at New Britain’s National Iwo Jima memorial.

“We mourn those who didn’t come back,” said Stew Lahey. “They are the heroes as far as I’m concerned.”

Lahey fought alongside those soldiers whose names are engraved on the monument. He says he’s humbled to be asked to participate in Monday’s ceremony.

“I didn’t do anything any of the rest of the guys didn’t do. I was just fortunate enough to survive and here I am,” he said.

During Monday’s ceremony, there were 114 bell chimes. One for every major conflict and war, and one for each Connecticut soldier who died at Iwo Jima.

Those who attended the ceremony were compelled by a sense of honor.

“It’s going over and remembering all the guys that left, but never came home,” said Marine veteran Ronald Whatney.

It’s those who never came home that provide the purpose for this sacred holiday.

“You can’t live your life without knowing that people went before you did things so that you are here and you’re able to enjoy what you do have,” said Marine veteran John Lynch.