Men Were Illegally Selling Marijuana from Van in Naugatuck: Police

Naugatuck police have arrested two men who are accused of running an illegal mobile marijuana dispensary in Naugatuck.

Police said they started to receive complaints last Thursday about a van covered with advertising for a “mobile dispensary” and decals of marijuana leaves near Walmart on New Haven Road and reports that the driver was openly advertising and selling marijuana.

Police investigated and officers determined that two men were selling marijuana and CBD-related items without sales or dispensary permits, according to police.

Recreational marijuana for adult use is legal in Connecticut, but sellers must have the proper licensing from the state.

A 25-year-old Jamaica, New York man and a 30-year-old Bridgeport man were charged with illegal sales without a sales tax permit, sales of a controlled substance, money laundering in the fourth degree, conspiracy to commit money laundering in the third degree and additional charges.

Bond for each was set at $5,000. They are due in court in Waterbury on March 2.