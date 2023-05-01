Meriden City Council Takes Action Following City Manager's Arrest

Articles

Days after the arrest of Meriden’s city manager for DUI, the City Council is taking action.

The council approved a motion where Timothy Coon would be on personal leave through this week.

He also faces other consequences, including not being able to drive a city car for three years.

During the council meeting’s public comment, some say they supported the city manager though others thought he needed to be held accountable and fired.

“I would just hope that the City Council would show some sort of compassion while he seeks treatment,” said one community member.

“Now we’re faced with a city manager who has not only placed his life in danger but the public’s life in extreme danger,” said another community member.

State Police report Coon is facing charges after police say he crashed on Route 2 in East Hartford last Wednesday.

Troopers say at one point there were reports of a wrong-way driver who then later lost control, went off the road, and rolled over into the median.

Last week, city leaders said they agreed with Coon that the 53-year-old should “take time away from City Hall to focus on his health and address the incident.”

In a previous statement, Coon wrote in part: “I want to apologize to everyone in Meriden for my actions.”

He went on to say he was seeing help to deal with the root cause and the aftermath of the incident.

Right now the fire chief is serving as the acting city manager.

Coon is expected in court at the end of this month.