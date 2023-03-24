Meriden Man Overcomes Disability Through Art

Meet Ryan Rosario - an artist who can bring a blank canvas to life.

But this artist uses a different kind of technique. Instead of his hands, Rosario holds his paint brush in his mouth.

Every dip into the paint, every stroke of the brush, every wash.

"Being a person that was so active, then all of the sudden you can't move is very traumatizing," said Rosario.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In 2007, Rosario got into a diving accident which left him paralyzed from the neck down. He was only 21 years old. A time when he was "just figuring himself out."

But he would later go on to discover himself. After his accident, Rosario taught himself how to paint, which quickly became his passion. He says he cannot go a day without painting as it has helped him heal and find joy.

Painting, to me, is kind of like my way of telling the world that I'm here. -Ryan Rosario

And he knows how to make a statement. After all, the brush is between his lips.

Rosario plays with vibrant colors, different subjects and unique materials.

NBC Connecticut Some of Ryan Rosario's artwork.

"I love to do sneakers as much as I do paintings. So far, right now, I think I've sold over 22 or 25 pairs of sneakers," said Rosario.

In the last three years, Rosario has sold 100 paintings to customers across the country.

Painting has also helped him cope with losing his wife to cancer in 2021.

"She was my biggest motivation. If she was here right now, I know that she would be so proud of me," said Rosario.

Today, Rosario is a single dad of three. But every day, he teaches his sons and his supporters a powerful message.

"I've always seen my disability as my superpower. You know, other people think because you're disabled, your life is over. Well, I'm here proving to you that just because you're disabled, your life continues in a whole new way," said Rosario. "So, you have to find your way on making your disability your strengths."

You can view his work on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok at Ryan Rosario MouthPainter.