meriden

Meriden Police Ask for Information About Man's Unsolved Murder One Year Later

The Meriden Police Department is asking the public for information about a man's murder as they continue investigating one year after it happened.

Police said Francisco Huertas was murdered on August 11, 2019, while standing in the front yard of 109 Allen Avenue in Meriden.

"Although a year has passed, the department has not forgotten and is committed to bringing closure to the case and providing justice for Francisco and his family," Meriden police said in a statement.

Local

Connecticut Department of Public Health 33 mins ago

Former Health Commissioner Claims Discrimination in Firing

East Haven 2 hours ago

Woman Injured After Crashing Into Building in East Haven

Officers said they are continuing to investigate what they called a violent and brazen crime and are attempting to follow every lead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Erik Simonson at Esimonson@meridenct.gov or (203) 630-6318.

This article tagged under:

meridenmurder investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us