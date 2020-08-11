Meriden Police Ask for Information About Man's Unsolved Murder One Year Later

The Meriden Police Department is asking the public for information about a man's murder as they continue investigating one year after it happened.

Police said Francisco Huertas was murdered on August 11, 2019, while standing in the front yard of 109 Allen Avenue in Meriden.

"Although a year has passed, the department has not forgotten and is committed to bringing closure to the case and providing justice for Francisco and his family," Meriden police said in a statement.

Officers said they are continuing to investigate what they called a violent and brazen crime and are attempting to follow every lead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Erik Simonson at Esimonson@meridenct.gov or (203) 630-6318.