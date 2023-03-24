meriden

Meriden Police Make Second Child Pornography Arrest in Week's Span

meriden police cruisers
NBCConnecticut.com

Another man has been arrested for possessing child pornography in Meriden, marking the second arrest of its kind in a week's span.

Meriden Police said 42-year-old Andrew Adams was taken into custody on a warrant Friday.

The police department worked with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and state police during their investigation.

A day earlier, police said they're actively searching for a man that's wanted on child pornography charges.

The police department also announced the arrest of 22-year-old Shamalle Upton on similar charges.

"The timing of this arrest and Tuesday's child pornography arrest are coincidental but we want the public to know that we are always ready to investigate these types of cases to be the voice of the children negatively impacted by child exploitation," police said in a statement.

Adams was released after posting a $250,000 court-set bond. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Szlachetka by calling 203-630-6295 or emailing gszlachetka@meridenct.gov.

meriden
