Metro-North Banning Alcohol From Trains, Train Stations on St. Patrick's Day

If you're taking the train to your St. Patrick's Day destination, you'll have to leave the alcohol at home.

Metro North officials say that are instituting an alcohol ban that runs all day Friday, which is St. Patrick's Day.

This ban means that not only will alcohol be disallowed from all Metro North trains, but train stations as well, including Grand Central Terminal in New York City.

Metro North did not specify as to how they will be enforcing their alcohol ban or if any punishments will be passed down to those that do not adhere to the ban.