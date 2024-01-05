Mexican bakeries and restaurants prepare for Three Kings Day

Bakeries and restaurants around the state are preparing for Three Kings Day, or Dia de Los Reyes.

"I make probably 300 roscas," said Antonio Xicohtencalt, owner of Elizabeth's Bakery in Wallingford.

This popular Hispanic holiday brings families together. It also involves gift-giving and a traditional sweet bread called "Rosca de Reyes."

"In Mexico, it's a big, big thing," Xicohtencalt said.

Typically celebrated 12 days after Christmas, Three Kings Day is the story of the three wise men who welcomed baby Jesus, bringing him gifts.

"It's even bigger than Christmas," Xicohtencalt said.

That's why he and his family have been busy in their bakery, making beautifully decorated breads, topped with figs and candies.

"I'm really proud of it, you know? It's a nice tradition that we still keep going. Thankfully, we could bring it here. You know, make these roscas from scratch," Elizabeth Xicohtencalt said.

Elizabeth said some roscas have a cheese or blueberry filling, but that isn't the only thing you may find inside. It's customary to find a little baby Jesus doll in a Rosca de Reyes, which typically means good fortune for the new year.

El Paso Mexican Restaurant in Plainville let us try a Rosca de Reyes, which they're selling for the holiday.

"Schools started calling us, saying 'Hey, we need one.' People come in the restaurant, they order it, too. It's just been going on like that for weeks. So now we have extras, just in case," Bitzania Iriarte said.

Iriarte said whoever finds a baby Jesus in their slice has to make Tomales for a traditional Hispanic feast that families celebrate on Feb. 2.