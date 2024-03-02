Michelle Troconis

Michelle Troconis is now facing a contempt of court charge

By Cailyn Blonstein

Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media

Michelle Troconis is facing a new charge after a jury found her guilty of six other charges in connection to the death of Jennifer Dulos this week.

Troconis was charged Friday with criminal contempt of court for something that happened in court on Feb. 15.

A friend of Jennifer Dulos alerted prosecutors that a sealed custody report was on Troconis' laptop and was visible to the public. Nobody was supposed to be able to access the report.

Troconis is set to appear in court for arraignment for the contempt charge on March 21. The charge is a misdemeanor and her bond was a promise to appear.

After that, she will be in court on May 31 for sentencing for the charges she was found guilty of on Friday. She was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence, two counts of tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution.

For those charges, she faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.

