Middlesex Health Restricts Visitors Amid Flu Concerns

Middlesex Health is restricting visitors at its facilities due to concerns over the flu.

Only immediate family members or a designated support person will be allowed to visit or accompany patients. No one under 18 will be allowed to accompany patients without special permission, and only two visitors will be allowed at a time. Patients will be asked to wash their hands and wear a mask as a precaution.

Officials stressed that anyone with flu-like symptoms should not be visiting or accompanying patients. Symptoms include a fever, vomiting, coughing, diarrhea, body aches and headaches. They also noted that many symptoms of the flu overlap with coronavirus, a new virus that has killed more than 130 people in China.

Middlesex Health is not implementing specific restrictions due to coronavirus, but is prepared to evaluate any high-risk patients who have possible symptoms.

The restrictions take effect immediately at the Middlesex Hospital campus in Middletown, its two satellite emergency departments in Westbrook and Marlborough, and its outpatient center on Saybrook Road in Middletown.

Officials advised patients to contact their primary care doctor before visiting an emergency room unless symptoms are severe.

At least 20 people have died in Connecticut this season due to flu-related illnesses.

How to Protect Yourself, Family From the Flu

Get a flu vaccine each year

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw away any used tissues

Cough or sneeze into your elbow

Wash your hands often

What Are Flu Symptoms?

People who have the flu often feel some or all of these symptoms:

Fever - It’s important to note that not everyone with the flu will have a fever.

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Body aches

Headache

Chills

Fatigue

Sometimes diarrhea and vomiting

