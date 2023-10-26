Middletown

Middletown police increasing checks of schools, businesses as precaution after fatal shooting in Maine

middletown police department
NBCConnecticut.com

Middletown police said they will frequently be checking schools and businesses as a precaution after the tragedy in Maine on Wednesday night.

Police said they do not have any information to suggest the Middletown community is in danger.

The precautions are happening after fatal shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine.

Law enforcement sources told NBC News that 18 people are dead, four others were critically injured and at least 60 others were hurt, some while fleeing the scene.

This article tagged under:

Middletown
