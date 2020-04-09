Middlettown

Middletown Salon Owner Cleans First Responders’ Uniforms for Free

NBC Universal, Inc.

The owner of a salon in Middletown is helping first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic by washing their uniforms at her salon for free.

Jessica Sassu own Jessica's Color Room on Newfield Street in Middletown and her salon has been closed for a few weeks because of the crisis.

“I realized I'm in the business to make people feel good and when that’s taken away from you, you have to do something to make yourself happy and that’s what makes me happy -- making other people happy,” Sassu said.  

Local

Hartford 22 mins ago

Long Lines Form Again at Saint Francis Hospital for COVID-19 Testing

social distancing 11 hours ago

Stratford Police to Issue $100 Infractions for Social Distancing Violations

She said she wanted to help, so she is washing and drying uniforms for first responders who do not have their own laundry facilities or are just too busy out in the front lines and helping others.

This article tagged under:

MiddlettowncoronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us