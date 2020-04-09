Middletown Salon Owner Cleans First Responders’ Uniforms for Free

The owner of a salon in Middletown is helping first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic by washing their uniforms at her salon for free.

Jessica Sassu own Jessica's Color Room on Newfield Street in Middletown and her salon has been closed for a few weeks because of the crisis.

“I realized I'm in the business to make people feel good and when that’s taken away from you, you have to do something to make yourself happy and that’s what makes me happy -- making other people happy,” Sassu said.

She said she wanted to help, so she is washing and drying uniforms for first responders who do not have their own laundry facilities or are just too busy out in the front lines and helping others.