Middletown wrestles with almost two dozen car break-ins

Frustration in Middletown’s North End where some woke up to broken glass on the streets and their car windows smashed out. 21 cars in total were broken into.

“They asked if this was my charger, and I was like yeah, and he was like yeah they got you too come on out,” said Xzabian Ramiz, who lives on Liberty Street in Middletown’s North End.

Ramiz owns one of a handful of cars along the road that had their window smashed.

“They got the car that was parked right in front of my house it was a neighbor’s car, my car, and our neighbor right beside us their car too,” Ramiz said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police say 17 were in the North End, and four were in other neighborhoods. Across the street from Ramiz was another victim.

“I jumped out of bed, ran downstairs and found my car smashed; window was gone,” Adrian Ferrer said.

Ferrer called out Monday to find out how much it will cost to fix his car.

“I was getting up for work, all morning has been a headache,” Ferrer said.

Middletown police say they are starting to gather surveillance video from people living in the areas the cars were smashed.

They are on the lookout for a white BMW. Video shows three people in the car, according to police.

Middletown Police

“They are just walking up to the vehicles, smashing the window, rummaging through the cars and then leaving,” Captain Brian Hubbs with the Middletown Police Department said.

Hubbs recommends making sure cars are locked and he is urging people to remove anything valuable from cars when you aren’t driving them. Hiding valuables isn’t as effective as it once was.

“Unfortunately, some of the victims of this had nothing in plain view they are just actually rummaging through the car,” Hubbs said.

The police department is also requesting you call them if you see or hear anything suspicious at any time during the day.

“If you see cars in the middle of the night that shouldn’t be there call us so we can respond to it,” Hubbs said.

But Middletown isn’t alone. 43 vehicles were broken into over the weekend at an apartment complex in Rocky Hill.

Middletown police say it is unclear if the cross-town break-ins are related, but they are working with other area agencies that are wrestling with the same crime.

Some like Ramiz are just glad the damage was limited to the car, which can be fixed, though it’s a headache. He is focused on the bright side.

“I was a little irritated, my wallet was taken, a few dollars were taken, my ID, but nothing that was not replaceable at all. I'm good, my family is good, my car is good, it just needs new windows, it’s frustrating but at the end of the day there is no time to really waste being frustrated when you got breathe in your lungs and you can move on with your day,” Ramiz said.

Middletown police are asking anyone with more information about the break-ins or white BMW in question, to please reach out.