Middletown

Middletown's Arrigoni Bridge to be Featured on USPS Stamp

By Angela Fortuna

USPS

The Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown will be featured on new USPS stamps.

The bridge is one of four new presorted first-class mail stamps that will be available for purchase this year.

The stamps will be available for purchase in bulk. People will be able to buy either coils of 3,000 or 10,000 stamps, according to the USPS.

The other bridge stamps include locations in Nebraska, Oklahoma City and Iowa.

It's unknown when exactly the stamps will be released. For more information, click here.

This article tagged under:

MiddletownUSPS
