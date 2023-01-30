Middletown's Arrigoni Bridge to be Featured on USPS Stamp

The Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown will be featured on new USPS stamps.

The bridge is one of four new presorted first-class mail stamps that will be available for purchase this year.

The stamps will be available for purchase in bulk. People will be able to buy either coils of 3,000 or 10,000 stamps, according to the USPS.

The other bridge stamps include locations in Nebraska, Oklahoma City and Iowa.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It's unknown when exactly the stamps will be released. For more information, click here.