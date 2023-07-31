Milford softball team headed to Little League World Series

There was a big celebration for a little league team Monday as fans honored Milford’s little league softball team. They are the New England champions, and now those players are headed to the Little League World Series.

It is the second year in a row that this team, the 12-year-old age group, has made it to the World Series. Dozens of fans were at their home field for a send off, to show the players they could not be prouder that they are representing Connecticut on the world stage.

For the 12 Milford softball players, the path to success comes with sweat.

“We had practice like every day for two-and-half hours,” Maja Brown said.

It also comes with pride.

“We know a lot of people are going to be watching us, so we have to play well for them,” Emma Bonanno said.

Surrounded by fans, each player was recognized with a flower for their New England Championship.

The team got a win over Wallingford at State, then beat out Vermont, Rhode Island and Maine to dominate regionals. The next game for these queens of the diamond will be in Greenville, North Carolina, where they will face Italy in the World Series Sunday.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun, and like a good experience. Once in a lifetime,” Holly Coon said.

Last year, the team advanced to the World Series quarter finals. They say if they make it that far or further, it will be a homerun.

“I think our defense is probably going to be really good when we get there, because that’s been one of our strong suits our whole entire season,” Addie McKenna-Hansen said.

Along with hours of practice, there is another secret to success.

“Unity. Unity is number one. Whatever we do, we do together," manager Bryan Glynn said.

Now they hope to do Connecticut justice, proving there’s no place like home.

“We’re representing like every little league town or all-star team that was ever in New England, of all six states. And I think it’s just pretty great to be the representative for all of them,” Emily Speringo said.

The Little League team departs for North Carolina on Wednesday morning.

Milford’s Junior League Team, which is 14 and under, is also playing at their World Series. They crushed their game against Arizona Monday with a 15 to 0 win.