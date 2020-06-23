Military Families Receive Drive-Thru Baby Shower

It is a yearly tradition at the Travelers Championship. As the golfers prepare to step up to the tee, just off the green there is a celebration for military moms-to-be. Due to COVID-19, a big baby shower was not in the cards this year. However, it did not stop organizers from finding a way to celebrate the military families.

"We were not going to let a pandemic stand in the way of helping these families out," said ConnectiCare President Eric Galvin, one of the sponsors of the annual baby shower celebration.

Instead of the usual in-person shower in Cromwell, the military families at Naval Submarine Base New London were celebrated in Groton with a drive-thru baby shower.

“I think maybe now, more than ever, they need it," said Amy Belle Isle, chief creative officer for Operation Shower. "Everybody could use a little extra joy right now."

Laura Restrepo could not agree more.

“Having this in this time is just pure joy," said Restrepo. "It is amazing.”

Restrepo gave birth to her daughter two weeks ago. Her husband, serving in the Navy, was able to meet his daughter, but had to leave three days later.

“It is a lot to take in and having all of these people working together to make me smile…it is amazing," said Restrepo.

While her husband is serving the country, Restrepo has been juggling a new-born and another child by herself.

Today, though, as she and 39 other moms were greeted with balloons, people cheering and gifts, it was clear that they were not alone.

"It is amazing the amount of support we get," said Virginia Vazquez, who is expecting her first child in October. “Absolutely phenomenal. They help so much. I love this.”