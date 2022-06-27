minimum wage increase

Minimum Wage in Conn. Set to Increase on Friday

The minimum wage in Connecticut is set to increase later this week.

On Friday, July 1, the state's minimum wage will increase from $13 per hour to $14.

The increase is part of legislation that Governor Ned Lamont signed into law three years ago. It schedules multiple minimum wage increases over a five-year- period.

“For too long, while the nation’s economy grew, the income of the lowest earning workers has stayed flat, making already existing pay disparities even worse and preventing hardworking families from obtaining financial security. This is a fair, gradual increase for workers who will invest the money right back into our economy and continue supporting local businesses in their communities," Lamont said in a statement.

The next increase will be on June 1, 2023, when minimum wage will go from $14 an hour to $15 an hour.

