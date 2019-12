Farmington police are trying to find a missing 18-year-old with disabilities.

Police said 18-year-old Rehmaan Khalid walked off from the Ely Road area this evening.

He is 6-foot, 145 pounds, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing khakis and an orange puffy coat.

Anyone with information on Khalid’s whereabouts should contact Farmington police at 860-675-2400.