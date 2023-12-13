mohegan sun

Mohegan Sun adds 5th date for Matt Rife's ProbleMATTic world tour

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 11

Matt Rife, a standup comedian and actor, is breaking records in Connecticut.

His ProbleMATTic world tour is coming to Mohegan Sun and the casino has added a record-breaking fifth date.

He will now be at Mohegan Sun from Wednesday, Feb. 21 until Sunday, Feb. 25.

Tickets for the Feb. 21 show will go on sale at 1 p.m. on Friday.

The age requirement to attend his shows is 18 and up. All shows will be at 8 p.m.

Rife, who has more than 18 million followers on TikTok, was on “MTV’s Wild 'N Out,” “The Challenge,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Fresh Off The Boat,” “North Of The 10,” and NBC’s “Bring The Funny.”

