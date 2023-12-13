Mohegan Sun adds 5th date for Matt Rife's ProbleMATTic world tour

Matt Rife, a standup comedian and actor, is breaking records in Connecticut.

His ProbleMATTic world tour is coming to Mohegan Sun and the casino has added a record-breaking fifth date.

He will now be at Mohegan Sun from Wednesday, Feb. 21 until Sunday, Feb. 25.

🚨 ALERT 🚨 We're adding a record-breaking FIFTH show for @mattrife in Mohegan Sun Arena on February 21, 2024! Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15th at 1:00pm. pic.twitter.com/h9m83LOLKA — Mohegan Sun ☀️ (@MoheganSun) December 13, 2023

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Tickets for the Feb. 21 show will go on sale at 1 p.m. on Friday.

The age requirement to attend his shows is 18 and up. All shows will be at 8 p.m.

Rife, who has more than 18 million followers on TikTok, was on “MTV’s Wild 'N Out,” “The Challenge,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Fresh Off The Boat,” “North Of The 10,” and NBC’s “Bring The Funny.”

Learn more here.