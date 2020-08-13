Mohegan Sun to Lay Off Undetermined Number of Employees

Mohegan Sun announced they will be laying off an undetermined number of employees as a result of the impact of COVID-19.

The company said it is ending its furlough program on Sept. 30.

Mohegan Sun President & General Manager Jeff Hamilton said this move will reduce their workforce for employees who have not been called back to work before the end of September.

The company said they are working with affected team members to find new positions. They are also offering retraining in areas of demand such as table games.

"This difficult decision came after careful consideration and was driven by the unprecedented circumstances created by the pandemic, including reduced capacity and the inability to open all of the property amenities," Hamilton said in a statement.

It is unknown how many employees will be impacted at this time.