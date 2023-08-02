Mom of 2-year-old boy who fell from window in Hartford is charged with manslaughter

The mother of a two-year-old child that fell from a third floor window in Hartford is now facing manslaughter charges in connection to his death.

Emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of Capitol Avenue around 3:30 p.m. after getting a report of a child that suffered a high fall.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the two-year-old child with serious injuries. He was transported to Connecticut Children's to be treated and later died.

It is believed a screen fell out of the window and then the child fell. Investigators said five children were left unattended in the apartment, which was in deplorable and uninhabitable condition.

The boy's mom, identified as 34-year-old Tabitha Frank, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of risk of injury to a minor. Authorities said she was charged with two counts of risk of injury per child -- one for leaving them unattended and one for the condition of the apartment.

In addition, Frank is now charged with manslaughter and is expected to appear in court Thursday morning.

The other children are now in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.