Moose euthanized after being in close proximity to I-91 in Windsor Locks

By Angela Fortuna

Lt. Kevin Archer

A moose has been euthanized after reportedly roaming very close to Interstate 91 in Windsor Locks on Monday, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

DEEP officials said they received a report that a moose was within 20 feet of the highway in the area of I-91 South and the Route 20 exit ramp.

The department said that the moose was euthanized due to public safety.

"When moose are roaming in high-traffic areas such as public highways, agency policy states that moose within 500 feet of an interstate highway are imminent threats to public safety and shall be euthanized," DEEP said.

The weight and height of moose make them particularly dangerous to drivers, according to officials.

Just last year, there were five moose-related accidents reported in the state. DEEP said tranquilization of large animals such as moose near a busy highway can create further risks.

"Tranquilizers don't take effect immediately and during that time, the animal may behave erratically and unpredictably, potentially running into roadways or creating other dangerous public safety situations, putting both the animal and people at risk of injury or death," a DEEP spokesperson said.

Authorities said they worked with Connecticut State Police and EnCon Police to euthanize the moose.

