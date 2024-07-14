Moped driver in critical condition after colliding with vehicle in Waterbury

A moped driver is in critical condition after colliding with a vehicle in Waterbury over the weekend.

Officers responded to the intersection of West Main Street and Riverside Street around 10:10 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a moped.

Police identified the moped driver as a 51-year-old man from Waterbury. He was transported to the hospital. His injuries are considered serious and he is reportedly in critical condition.

The vehicle involved in the collision was driven by a 19-year-old woman from Waterbury. She was not injured.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.