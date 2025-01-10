More charges filed against New London police officer who was accused of domestic violence incident

A New London police officer who is on administrative leave after he was arrested last year, accused in a domestic violence incident, was arrested on Thursday night after police received reports of a domestic violence incident, according to police.

They said officers responded to a New London home around 11:11 p.m. after receiving a report that a female was the victim of domestic violence and met with the victim and 28-year-old Julio Gil-Martinez, of New London.

Police then learned that there was an active protective order, which had been violated, as well as additional criminal violations.

Gil-Martinez was charged with disorderly conduct, violation of protective order, unlawful restraint in the first degree and criminal mischief in the second degree.

He was held on a $100,000 cash-surety bond and was due to be arraigned on Friday.

Police said Gil-Martinez is on administrative leave from the New London Police Department after a prior arrest. He is due in court on Monday to face the prior charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New London Police Department's Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481 or submit anonymous through the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).