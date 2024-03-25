More microtransit services coming to Connecticut

More microtransit services will start up in communities throughout the state.

Customers use a smartphone app or telephone number to request and schedule a ride.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto on Monday announced the new services, which are part of a pilot program in which nine transit districts and municipalities were awarded funding through the state to develop and pilot on-demand microtransit service.

The pilot program will last for two years with the possibility of two one-year extensions.

On-demand microtransit services will begin on a staggered basis in the following locations:

Starting March 26

Norwalk Transit District: Serving Norwalk.

Starting April 1

Greater Hartford Transit: Serving Enfield and portions of East Windsor.

Southeast Area Transit (SEAT): Serving Groton.

Southeast Area Transit (SEAT): Serving New London.

Valley Transit District: Serving the Ansonia Train Station, Derby, and Shelton.

Starting April 6

Southeast Area Transit (SEAT): Stonington HOP, additional service hours on existing services to include Saturday service.

Starting April 8

Milford Transit: Serving Milford.

Starting April 22

Greater Bridgeport Transit: Serving Trumbull.

Starting May 6

Southeast Area Transit (SEAT): New London Smart: Service to include late-night service on existing microtransit services.

Southeast Area Transit (SEAT): Serving Waterford.

Starting May 28

River Valley Transit (Estuary Transit): Serving Madison, Guilford, and portions of East Hampton and Middletown.

Starting July 1

City of Stamford: Serving a five-mile boundary within the city.

Starting July 30

City of New Haven: Serving the Hill, West River, Dwight, Edgewood, Beaver Hills, and West Rock neighborhoods with connections to existing transit services.

“This new program will help seniors and people with disabilities travel in parts of our state that have historically been underserved by public transportation,” Lamont said in a statement.

The following microtransit services that already exist in Connecticut include XtraMile (River Valley Transit), Wheels 2U Norwalk and Wheels 2U Westport (Norwalk Transit District), and New London Smart Ride and Stonington HOP Service (Southeast Area Transit District).

Learn more at portal.ct.gov/dot/publictrans/bureau-of-public-transportation/microtransit-services.