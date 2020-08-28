Mosquitoes in 14 Connecticut Towns Test Positive for West Nile

Mosquitoes in 14 Connecticut towns have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the latest Mosquito Trapping Report from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

Mosquitoes trapped in Bridgeport, Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Stamford, Wethersfield, Branford, Darien, Greenwich, Guilford, New Canaan, Newington, Norwalk, and Waterbury have all tested positive for the virus.

Doctors say West Nile Virus should be on your radar as people are spending more time gathering outside and are even eating meals outside because of COVID-19. There has been one human case of West Nile reported in Connecticut so far this season.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most patients don't experience any symptoms. Others could get muscle aches, headaches, fever and fatigue. In rare cases the disease can be fatal.

There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus, so experts say the best preventative is to avoid getting bitten by a mosquito in the first place.

Officials say West Nile Virus is the most prevalent mosquito-borne disease in the United States and has been detected in Connecticut every year since 1999.