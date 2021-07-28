Mosquitoes in Waterford Test Positive for West Nile Virus

Mosquitoes collected in Waterford on July 20 have tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the Ledge Light Health District.

They said the positive mosquito, Culiseta melanura, feeds primarily on birds.

According to the State of Connecticut Mosquito Trapping and Arbovirus Testing Program, West Nile has also been found in mosquitoes in Milford and South Windsor.

Precautions to Avoid Mosquito Bites:

Minimize time outdoors at dusk and dawn.

Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.

While outdoors, wear shoes, socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts. Clothing material should be tightly woven.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors.

Consider using mosquito repellent when it is necessary to be outdoors and always use them according to label instructions. The most effective repellents contain DEET or Picaridin. Oil of lemon eucalyptus is also effective for brief periods of exposure.

When using DEET, use the lowest concentration effective for the time spent outdoors (for example, 6% lasts approximately 2 hours and 20% for 4 hours)

and wash treated skin when returning indoors. Do not apply under clothing, to wounds or irritated skin, the hands of children, or to infants less than 2 months.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

How to Reduce Mosquitoes Around Home:

Dispose of water-holding containers, such as ceramic pots, used tires, and tire swings.

Drill holes in the bottom of containers such as those used for recycling.

Clean clogged roof gutters.

Turn over objects that may trap water when not in use such as wading pools and wheelbarrows.

Change water in birdbaths on a weekly basis.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, and cover pools when not in use.

Use landscaping to eliminate areas where water can collect on your property.

Additional resources for information on West Nile virus and mosquito management can be found on eth state’s website.

The Ledge Light Health District serves as the local health department for East Lyme, Groton, Ledyard, Lyme, New London, North Stonington, Old Lyme, Stonington and Waterford and has a supply of larvicidal briquettes that can be used to treat standing water on private property.

Residents of municipalities served by Ledge Light Health District may request treatment of standing water on their property by calling Kara Hovland at 860‐448‐4882, extension 1308 (East of Thames River); or Patti Myers, 860‐434‐1605 extension 214 (West of Thames River).