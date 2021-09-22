Mosquitos Carrying West Nile Virus Found in Hartford

The City of Hartford confirmed two mosquitos carrying the West Nile virus in Hartford, city officials announced Wednesday.

According to a press release, the insects were trapped in Keney Park on Sept. 14 and were confirmed to be carrying the disease.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Until we get the first frost, we should all take basic steps to prevent mosquito bites,” said Mayor Luke Bronin in a press release.

“Please report any potential West Nile virus infection to a health care professional. I want to thank the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station for their work to detect West Nile virus in Hartford.”

This announcement comes after a handful of reports confirmed mosquitos carrying the virus across the state, with three residents becoming infected.

According to city officials, no additional Hartford residents were infected by the virus after the discovery.

Many people infected with the virus will not experience any symptoms. Some symptoms of West Nile Virus can vary from a slight fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes and nausea to a high fever, stiff neck, muscle weakness among other symptoms, according to the state. In rare cases, it can cause serious or fatal illness.

To prevent mosquito bites, make sure window screens are tight-fitting and do not have any holes or tears. As well, wear shoes and long socks during the hours of dusk and dawn.