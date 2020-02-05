missing children

Mother, Six Children Missing From Putnam

Putnam Police Department

Putnam police are trying to find the six Stebbins children, who they believe may have left the state with their mother.

Putnam police are trying to locate a mother and her six children after the children failed to show up at school this week.

Police are searching for 47-year-old Heidi Boyle and her children – 17-year-old Jenna Stebbins, 13-year-old Patrick Stebbins, 10-year-old Brendon Stebbins, 8-year-old Heather Stebbins, 6-year-old Sarah Stebbins, and 18-month-old Kerry Stebbins. Silver Alerts have been issued for the children.

Investigators believe Boyle may have left the state to avoid DCF intervention. Police said there is no criminal element to their investigation and that they only want to check on the family’s wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Boyle and her children is asked to contact the Putnam Police Department at 860-928-6565 or by email at www.putnampolice.com. Tips can remain confidential.

