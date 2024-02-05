Motorcyclist dies after crashing into telephone pole in Norwalk

A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a telephone pole in Norwalk on Sunday morning.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about a motorcyclist who had driven off of the road and hit a telephone pole in the 200 block of West Cedar Street around 8:15 a.m.

Emergency crews immediately responded to the scene and rendered aid.

Police said the motorcyclist, later identified as 41-year-old Jared Taylor, of Norwalk, was taken to Norwalk Hospital. He later died of his injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer Taylor Equi by phone at (203) 854-3035 of by email at tequi@norwalkct.gov.

Anonymous information can also be submitted through the Norwalk Police Tip Line at (203) 854-3111 or through the Norwalk Police website. You can also submit anonymous text tips by typing "NORWALKPD" into the text field followed by the message and sending it to TIP411.