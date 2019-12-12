weather

Mt. Southington Opens for the Season

By Matt Austin

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The threat of rainy weather is not dampening the spirits of winter sports enthusiasts.

A couple of ski mountains are opening this week, including Mt. Southington on Thursday.

Staff is watching the forecast and if rain over the next couple of days will affect operations. As of Thursday, the mountain was ready for people who have been eagerly waiting to get out on the slopes.

Local

Watertown 3 hours ago

Oakville Post Office Robbed by Armed Suspect

New Canaan 3 hours ago

Woman Charged in Connection With Multi-State Theft Ring

“We had to be here opening day,” said Jill Battaglia of Southington.

Battaglia brought her sons, Tate and Brody.

“It’s just a great place to be. It’s just so fun to be here and to have fun going down the trails,” said Brody Battaglia.

“I picked them up after school, got off the bus, got dressed, got down here and on the slopes by 4:30. It was awesome,” said Jill Battaglia.

Many snow lovers jumped at the chance, even with just two chair lifts running and six trails open.

Conditions were a little mixed.

“The top, it’s actually really nice. More down here it’s pretty icy,” said Hudson Scofield of Weston.

Mt. Southington staff said mid-December is a typical time for them to welcome people back.

“People have been asking and it’s good for us to get open. It gets everybody excited for the season,” said Brian McCloskey, Mt. Southington's office manager.

McCloskey said so much is weather dependent, especially the ability to make snow.

He’s not too worried about the upcoming rainy forecast affecting the snow pack.

“It’s more dependent on the temperatures and because it’s not going to be as warm when it’s raining it won’t have that much of an impact on it,” said McCloskey.

But after the weekend, the crew here is hoping more winter-like weather is on the way.

“We would love more snow. We would love a lot more snow but we’ll take cold temperatures too,” said McCloskey.

Mt. Southington will be open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

Also on Friday, Powder Ridge is scheduled to open in Middlefield.

This article tagged under:

weatherSouthington
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us