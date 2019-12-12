Mt. Southington Opens for the Season

The threat of rainy weather is not dampening the spirits of winter sports enthusiasts.

A couple of ski mountains are opening this week, including Mt. Southington on Thursday.

Staff is watching the forecast and if rain over the next couple of days will affect operations. As of Thursday, the mountain was ready for people who have been eagerly waiting to get out on the slopes.

“We had to be here opening day,” said Jill Battaglia of Southington.

Battaglia brought her sons, Tate and Brody.

“It’s just a great place to be. It’s just so fun to be here and to have fun going down the trails,” said Brody Battaglia.

“I picked them up after school, got off the bus, got dressed, got down here and on the slopes by 4:30. It was awesome,” said Jill Battaglia.

Many snow lovers jumped at the chance, even with just two chair lifts running and six trails open.

Conditions were a little mixed.

“The top, it’s actually really nice. More down here it’s pretty icy,” said Hudson Scofield of Weston.

Mt. Southington staff said mid-December is a typical time for them to welcome people back.

“People have been asking and it’s good for us to get open. It gets everybody excited for the season,” said Brian McCloskey, Mt. Southington's office manager.

McCloskey said so much is weather dependent, especially the ability to make snow.

He’s not too worried about the upcoming rainy forecast affecting the snow pack.

“It’s more dependent on the temperatures and because it’s not going to be as warm when it’s raining it won’t have that much of an impact on it,” said McCloskey.

But after the weekend, the crew here is hoping more winter-like weather is on the way.

“We would love more snow. We would love a lot more snow but we’ll take cold temperatures too,” said McCloskey.

Mt. Southington will be open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

Also on Friday, Powder Ridge is scheduled to open in Middlefield.