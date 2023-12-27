Middlebury

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-84 eastbound lanes in Middlebury

By Bryan Mercer

All eastbound lanes on Interstate 84 in Middlebury were closed on Wednesday evening due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers say a collision happened just after 5 p.m. near exit 17 on the highway.

During the investigation, state police say I-84 East is closed between exits 16 and 17.

Police also said EMS was responding to the scene, but so far no injuries have been reported.

