Multiple people seriously hurt in Naugatuck motorcycle crash

Three people have serious injuries after an accident involving multiple motorcycles in Naugatuck Friday night.

The police department said they were called to New Haven Road at about 8:30 p.m. for a reported crash involving a car and three motorcycles.

Three adults were transported to the hospital with serious physical injuries, according to police.

New Haven Road, also known as Route 63, is shut down between Cross Street and Osborn Road until further notice. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team is at the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.