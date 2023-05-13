goshen

Multiple People Taken to Hospital After Bus Crash in Goshen

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a bus crash in Goshen on Saturday.

Dispatchers said a bus rolled over on North Street with 10 people on board.

A majority of those people were taken to the hospital, according to Litchfield County Dispatch.

The exact number of people taken to the hospital and the extent of the injuries are unclear at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

