Multiple Summons, Infractions Issued at Meet-Ups at Commuter Lots in North Stonington Area: CSP

Connecticut State Police are combating what they are calling illegal street racing and destructive meet-ups at DOT commuter lots in the North Stonington area.

Over the last few weekends, troopers at Troop E said they have received multiple complaints of reckless behavior at the commuter lots including littering, noise complaints, underage drinking, destruction of property and reckless driving.

According to state police, the events host approximately 75 vehicles and have over 100 people in attendance.

Through the initiative, state police said they converged on two separate meet-ups at two different locations on Saturday and were able to take action.

In total, two hard copy arrest warrants were served, six misdemeanor summonses were issued, five infractions were issued and four vehicles were towed, according to state police.

Everyone at the meet-ups was warned of potential enforcement if the behavior continues.