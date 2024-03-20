Waterbury

Murder victim's mother speaks ahead of sentencing hearing

“I feel like I failed her. I failed my daughter because I didn't get justice,” said Kathy Daversa, Shelley Stamp’s mother.

By Jennifer Joas

The family of Shelley Stamp prepared to face their daughter’s murderer in court on Wednesday for a sentencing hearing.

Stamp was randomly attacked in October 2022.

She was a para-professional at Waterbury Public Schools and worked with children with special needs including autism. Stamp also waitressed to make extra money and was returning home from work when the attack happened.

Heather Anderson attacked Stamp in her apartment, broke in, killed her and robbed her, according to prosecutors.

“She was left to die in a puddle of her own blood. The woman said, 'I heard the death rattle and I thought about calling 911.' She knew my daughter was dying. She continued to ransack her apartment and her refrigerator and take food. She was looking for more money or things she could pawn while my daughter lay dying on the floor,” said Kathy Daversa, Stamp’s mother.

During the sentencing hearing, Stamp’s mother and sister will be able to read their victim impact statements and face Anderson one last time.

The Stamp family hoped for a life sentence, but Anderson agreed to a plea deal of 30 years in prison, with a minimum of 25.

“I feel like I failed her. I failed my daughter because I didn't get justice. I tried and 30 years getting out in 25, who knows if things change, maybe sooner? It's not fair,” said Daversa.

Daversa said her daughter was a smart, caring woman who had a beautiful singing voice. She was also a big sister and an aunt to two nieces.

“They were her life and they miss her terribly. And her sister and her were only a year and a half apart. They were best friends and I was always so proud of that relationship they had. My daughter is just lost without her. We all are. She was a big part of our family,” Daversa said. 

The other woman, Shannon Gritzbach, who is accused of driving the car Anderson was in is facing misdemeanor charges and is not in jail.

