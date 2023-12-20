Waterbury

Woman accused of killing school employee in Waterbury to take plea deal

NBC Connecticut

One of the two women who was accused of killing a 34-year-old Waterbury school employee and using her credit cards to make several purchases is taking a plea deal to serve 30 years in prison.

Heather Anderson, of Naugatuck, was in court on Wednesday to face charges connected to the death of 34-year-old Shelley Stamp last year.

Several of Stamp’s family members told police they had not heard from her, so they made arrangements to check on her and found her unresponsive in her Newbury Street apartment on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Medics pronounced Stamp dead shortly before officers arrived just after 10 p.m, according to police.

She was a paraprofessional for Waterbury Public Schools, working with children with special needs, and also had several waitressing jobs in the Greater Waterbury area.

During the investigation, police determined that Stamp was injured during an altercation earlier in the day with two women and they identified Anderson and Shannon Gritzbach, of Waterbury, as suspects.

Police said they stole credit cards from Stamp before leaving the scene and made several purchases with them.

Anderson and Gritzbach were charged with the murder of Stamp, conspiracy to commit home invasion, robbery in the first degree, assault in the first degree, larceny in the sixth degree, illegal use of credit cards and burglary in the first degree, police said in November 2022.

Anderson has agreed to a plea deal to serve 30 years, with a minimum of 25.

She will be sentenced on March 20.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
