Murphy's Pub & Sports Bar gets approval to open in Cromwell

Murphy’s Pub & Sports Bar has received approval to open in Cromwell, according to Mayor James Demetriades.

He said the planning and zoning commission approved the application for bar unanimously, with some conditions.

Those conditions are that there would be no DJs or live music after midnight, no patio music or seating and the owners must provide security when there is a DJ or live band.

The town staff, police and the planning and zoning commission will review the venue for compliance after 180 days, according to the mayor.

This will be the second location for Murphy's Pub & Sports Bar.

It will be opening at the site of the former Chicago Sam's on Shunpike Road.

“We welcome them to the Cromwell,” Demetriades said in a statement.