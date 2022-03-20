Musical Benefit Vigil for Ukraine Held at Yale Chapel

A special concert was held at a chapel at Yale on Sunday as people raised money for war refugees from the conflict in Ukraine.

This show of support for Ukraine took place inside the doors of the St. Thomas More Chapel.

“I thought it was wonderful. I was thrilled to be here,” said Tom Maciolek of Norwich.

Dozens turned out for the second of two benefit concerts.

“I think we felt we needed to express it, travel and express it and support,” said Chris Anderson of Waterford.

Blue and yellow – representing Ukraine – lit up the front and in the back, performers put on a moving program.

“I had tears in my eyes,” said Karolina Wojteczko who helped organize the event.

Wojteczko – herself originally from Poland – had been emotional watching the images of what was unfolding in Ukraine, and then wondered what she could do from so far away.

“All of a sudden I realized I can actually make a difference. I need to turn this anger and hopelessness into something positive because if we are positive, that’s what’s going to help in the world,” said Wojteczko.

So she decided to use the power of her voice and music in hopes of bringing about change.

Some people that turned out still have loved ones in Ukraine.

“It’s heartbreaking for all of Ukraine. It’s not just because it is our family. It is innocent people dying,” said Natalie Chermak of East Haven.

“We really, really appreciate it. Everybody who supports Ukraine,” said Chermak.

Those who attended were asked to a make a donation. We’re told money raised will not only go organizations in Connecticut but also those abroad, including in Ukraine, which are helping war refugees.