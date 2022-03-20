new haven

Musical Benefit Vigil for Ukraine Held at Yale Chapel

By Matt Austin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A special concert was held at a chapel at Yale on Sunday as people raised money for war refugees from the conflict in Ukraine.

This show of support for Ukraine took place inside the doors of the St. Thomas More Chapel.

“I thought it was wonderful. I was thrilled to be here,” said Tom Maciolek of Norwich.

Dozens turned out for the second of two benefit concerts.

“I think we felt we needed to express it, travel and express it and support,” said Chris Anderson of Waterford.

Blue and yellow – representing Ukraine – lit up the front and in the back, performers put on a moving program.

“I had tears in my eyes,” said Karolina Wojteczko who helped organize the event.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Local

high school sports 26 mins ago

Sunday High School Basketball State Championships

UConn Huskies 6 hours ago

UConn to Meet Former Conference Rival UCF in Second Round

Wojteczko – herself originally from Poland – had been emotional watching the images of what was unfolding in Ukraine, and then wondered what she could do from so far away.

“All of a sudden I realized I can actually make a difference. I need to turn this anger and hopelessness into something positive because if we are positive, that’s what’s going to help in the world,” said Wojteczko.

So she decided to use the power of her voice and music in hopes of bringing about change.

Some people that turned out still have loved ones in Ukraine.

“It’s heartbreaking for all of Ukraine. It’s not just because it is our family. It is innocent people dying,” said Natalie Chermak of East Haven.

“We really, really appreciate it. Everybody who supports Ukraine,” said Chermak.

Those who attended were asked to a make a donation. We’re told money raised will not only go organizations in Connecticut but also those abroad, including in Ukraine, which are helping war refugees.

This article tagged under:

new havenUkraineYaleUkraine-Russia War
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us