Mystic Holiday Lighted Boat Parade happening this weekend

The 21st Annual Mystic Holiday Lighted Boat Parade is happening on Saturday and Groton police are warning people about the impact on traffic.

The event includes Santa arriving by tugboat and the lighting of the Mystic River Park Christmas tree on the Stonington side of the Mystic River.

Lots of people are expected in downtown Mystic to attend.

The Mystic Drawbridge will be raised around 5:55 p.m. to allow the boat parade to travel south on the Mystic River to the Mystic River Park and for spectators to watch the boats pass by. The drawbridge will then be lowered around 6:45 p.m.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Expect heavy traffic on the Groton side of Mystic before, during and immediately after the event.

West Main Street, Mystic

Traffic on West Main Street (Route 1) will only be allowed to flow west at the end of the parade until traffic decreases.

Water Street, Mystic

New London Road, Mystic

Pearl Street, Mystic

Gravel Street, Mystic

Water Street, Mystic

High Street, Mystic

Groton Police ask drivers and pedestrians to use caution in the downtown Mystic during this event.