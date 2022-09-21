Naugatuck Planet Fitness Manager Arrested for Filming in Tanning Booth: Police

The manager of a Planet Fitness in Naugatuck has been arrested for allegedly filming a customer in the facility's tanning booth, according to police.

Officials said they arrested 23-year-old Jordan Hill after he turned himself in to police on an active arrest warrant.

The warrant stemmed from a voyeurism incident that happened on June 30. Police said they received a complaint from a man that said he was filmed while in a tanning booth at the gym on New Haven Road.

The man told police that when he was getting out of the tanning booth to go into the changing area, he looked up towards the ceiling and saw a man holding a cell phone recording him as he was naked.

Hill was later determined to be the store's manager. He faces voyeurism charges and was released on a $20,000 bond with an October court date.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Planet Fitness for comment but has not yet heard back.