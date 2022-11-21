NBA Trainer Facing Rape Charge Due in Rhode Island Court Monday

A man who has apparently trained various Celtics players and some NBA All-Stars is expected in court Monday for an arraignment, as he faces charges of rape and drugging for intercourse.

Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, Rhode Island, was arrested Friday in East Greenwich, RI. He was wanted on a warrant out of Boston Municipal Court, and will face a Kent County, Rhode Island judge for a fugitive from justice charge, police said.

The alleged rape happened in Downtown Boston, but other than that, police have not provided any information about when or where the incident happened.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to the Boston Police Department, Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, RI, was arrested Friday in East Greenwich, RI, by members of the department's sexual assault unit. McClanaghan was wanted on a warrant out of Boston Municipal Court on charges of rape and drugging for intercourse.

According to the Boston Police Department, Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, RI, was arrested Friday in East Greenwich, RI, by members of the department's sexual assault unit. McClanaghan was wanted on a warrant out of Boston Municipal Court on charges of rape and drugging for intercourse.

The DA's office said Saturday McClanaghan's arrest was the result of "superb work by the BPD Sexual Assault Unit and members of our Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Unit, working with information provided by the victim."

McClanaghan's attorney information was not immediately available.