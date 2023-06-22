Nearby workers shocked to hear of alleged illegal drug lab in Bloomfield

Nearby workers are reacting to the news an illegal drug lab was found just across the street in Bloomfield.

This comes after they saw DEA agents at the site of a commercial building fire earlier this week that the fire marshal says was purposely set.

“I’m totally shocked. It seemed like finally, there was going to be something nice happening on our street," said Lauren Ouellette.

Ouellette was hoping for new neighbors in this commercial building across the street on West Newberry Road in Bloomfield. Instead, a fire damaged a commercial building Monday morning.

Bloomfield fire officials say it was arson and police now say an illegal drug lab was found inside.

“We had an employment agency moving in from what the lady had told us and it was a real surprise to find out the DEA agents were swarming the place,” Ouellette said.

Police say the illegal drug lab was manufacturing illicit THC and psilocybin mushroom products and material. Ouellette says the new business had moved in about a month ago with a lady coming in and introducing herself.

“She came in and a couple of the guys had helped her move something and she came in to give us some coffee and she was going to thank us for helping her,” Ouellette said.

She didn’t think their interaction was anything strange.

“She said ‘Oh we’re going to do an employment agency’ and she was a very nice lady and had a very beautiful accent and said she was from Colombia,” Ouellette said.

Ouellette’s coworker Sandra Rich says now they’re left with a burned building instead.

“The building looks so forlorn now so we’re really sad about what has happened,” she said.

They both have one wish once the building is restored.

“We’re hoping for better neighbors in the near future,” Ouellette said.

NBC Connecticut did reach out to the phone number listed for the building’s owner. A message was left on voicemail, but the person did not call back by deadline.